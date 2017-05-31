7X Lucky 7s, First in New Wild X Series from WGS, Now at Lincoln Casino

WGS has begun to roll out its new Wild X slots series with this week’s launch of 7x Lucky Sevens. The new three-reel slot with a must-win progressive jackpot is now in Lincoln Casino’s online casino and mobile casino.



The Wild X series is shaking up the slots world, injecting excitement with Wilds that trigger amazing features and massive multipliers. In 7X Lucky Sevens, Wilds in winning combinations multiply wins. One Wild wins a 7X multiplier. Two Wilds and the multiplier leaps to 49X the triggering bet.



The game’s most exciting feature is its guaranteed progressive jackpot. 7X Lucky Sevens’ jackpot is guaranteed to pay-out by the time it reaches a value of $25,000. As the jackpot value gets closer to this must-win threshold, the odds of a trigger get shorter.



The Double-Up Gamble feature gives players a chance to double their win.



“It’s only been in the casino a few days and 7X is already in our top five,” said Lincoln Casino manager Ryan Wilson. “The RTP is what it should be (about 96%) and the jackpot has already paid out at least once.”



“The jackpot is a huge attraction because your chances of winning aren’t related to the amount you wager,” he said. “Give it a shot -- anyone can win!”



Lincoln Casino doubles new players’ first five deposits. The casino, which welcomes players from all over the world, has nearly 200 unique games from WGS: 3-reel slots, 5-reel slots, video poker, Blackjack and Roulette.

View this online casino news story on YouTube