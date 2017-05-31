Author shares his views on how to Take Courage from a mind boggling case

The book “Valiants Die Many Times…” is all about how a brave Admiral discovered and catched the real perpetrators amidst the many turns of events. The story picks up when the largest and most modern naval ship, the Aircraft Carrier USNS George Washington, suddenly stops. Pat Swantson has been put in line to investigate and solve the many puzzling information. The story revolves around the several intertwining data, finding clues and twist in the succession of events. This book gives insights on how the Admiral took courage and manages to unravel the truth and find the culprit behind the mind boggling case.



This book has an exciting plot and the events were intricately interwoven to give the readers a picture of a strong and realistic thrill of solving and discovery. It is a very well written book that will definitely interest and fascinate those curious minds.



V“aliants Die Many Times…” is a highly recommended book for those who enthusiastic with detective stories and adventure. It is an interesting read.



“Valiants Die Many Times…” will be exhibited in the coming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017.

Do not miss the event and have this great book!



“Valiants Die Many Times…”

Written by Henry Torres

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date May 2, 2008

Paperback price $19.83



About the author

Henry Torres, was born and raised in the small town of Eagle Lake, TX. He graduated in 1967 from the old Eagle Lake High School, which no longer stands. His upbringing and experiences during that era are reflected from his childhood boyish days up through his late teen’s determination to serve his country with Honor. Thus, we have the end result of the combined past that led him to the present. He is enjoys baseball, football, and not to forget, he loves apple pie.