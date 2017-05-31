When Hindering Development For The Good Of All Is The Only Way

The novel, “Immersion,” which was written by Cynthia Revels, revolves around the life of siblings, Ayizan and Mercedes. Both ladies are half human and half extraterrestrial. Ayizan, who appears to live normally the life of a typical teenager, holds this secret with her. What she doesn’t know is that someone is watching her every move, and that someone is not here on earth. That someone is the only person who can understand her, her older sister, Mercedes. Though they have never met, her older sister kept track of her movements. As Zan grew, her actions became impulsive and reckless, which could lead to the discovery of their secret. Mercedes decided that she needs to hinder her sister’s immersion. The immersion is the rite of passage controlled by the ancient Ioa.

The novel is well-written and has a very interesting plot that could attract the attention of potential readers. This is a real page-turner with twists that could make you yearn for more. Despite the author’s usage of Afrocentric perspective in the characters, the book does not involve slavery, oppression, or a dystopian theme. The book is fun to read and is recommended to both adolescents and adults.

“Immersion” will soon be displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Grab yourself a copy now, save the date and see you there!

“Immersion”

Written by Cynthia Revels

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date September 14, 2016

Paperback price: $15.09



About the author

Cynthia Revels is a native of Denver, Colorado, where she is a member of the Lighthouse Writers workshop. Much of her career has been spent as a technical consultant for major telecommunications providers. She recently changed careers and has been teaching instructional technology to grades kindergarten through twelve for the past seven years.