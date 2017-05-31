When You Fall for Someone, You Fall Fast

Amber Lights and All That Jazz is a love story, not just any love story, but a truly intense love story. This novel tells about how a determined woman gave her everything just to get the man she loves back into her life. She opened up a clothing store next to his restaurant, and even bought his bakery when it closed up. All these and more just to have his man back.

The author wrote a very moving account about falling in love, and the crazy things we do for love. This is a splendid novel with easy-to-comprehend words and storyline. The author did a great job in this very touching and inspiring novel.

Amber Lights and All That Jazz is a must-read to those who are currently infatuated to someone, those who are in love or those who fell out of love. The readers will learn a lot of life lessons from this novel and from the author.

Amber Lights and All That Jazz is one of the titles that will be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will happen on June 1, 2017. Grab yourself a copy now and see you on the Expo!

Amber Lights and All That Jazz

Written by Destina Moga

Published by Destina Moga

Published date June 22,2012

Paperback price: $14.99



About the author

The author of Amber Lights and All That Jazz is Destina Moga She lives in Northeast Ohio together with her two children, Bella and Marcus. She owns a chain of child care centers with her mother called Le Chaperon Rouge. She wrote a program called Makeoverslife to help the American family get back to basics. Writing Amber Lights and All That Jazz was pure joy for her. It is a story about coming of age and proof that not all who wander are lost. She co-authored another book with her mother titled Stella’s Way about their journey coming from Communist Romania, becoming prosperous entrepreneurs in America and the ten lessons they learned along the way in life and business. She believes that living in this country is the greatest gift on Earth and anything is possible when we work hard and put our hearts into it.