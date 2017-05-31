Widow of Former Marine Hopes to Empower Others towards Life

Dr. Maria Jasinskas joined the military to help deal with soldier suicide, but she never expected her own husband would take his own life. The late Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Gregory Jasinskas never showed any warning signs of suicide, so this baffled the wife who through shock and tears prayed to God for something good to come out of the tragedy.



Her memoir The Widow’s Might (WestBow Press, 2016) is the good thing that came out of the ordeal. Jasinskas at first found it hard to accept her husband’s death, but after many days she realized she could make something good come out of the tragedy. To not let Gregory’s blood be spilled in vain and to empower others towards living and help them to not experience the painful loss she endured, she began to write his story two years after his suicide.



Writing the book has proven to be a cathartic exercise for the author, who even started her own countdown after her husband’s death. Jasinskas met people who had known Gregory and meeting them and hearing from them stories about her late husband impacted her decision to write the book. The writing process provided her not only healing and an outlet to release her innermost thoughts about her husband’s suicide but also a chance to reaffirm her faith amidst the tragedy she had suffered.



Jasinskas’ The Widow’s Might is a must-read for everyone who goes through rough times due to the loss of a loved one. The book will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.



The Widow’s Might

Written by Maria Jasinskas, M.D.

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: April 6, 2016

Paperback price: $11.95



About the Author



Maria Jasinskas, M.D. earned her Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine. She completed Residency training in Psychiatry at Boston University Medical Center (BUMC) and went on to complete a Child Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center and a Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship at BUMC. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. And, on direction commission by the President, was appointed an officer in the Army of the United States.