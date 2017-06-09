Author Shares Her Views on the Only Thing that Can Save the World

“Working To Bring About Justice, Peace And Victory In The World Today” is a book about putting God first before anything else. It is about how we are given the choice to choose the right path and to make the world a better place to live in. The author wrote this book as a motivational tool for people to follow the word of God.



The book also points out that the word of God is the most powerful tool to live by today. She emphasizes the truth that God is an all-knowing God, that he watches over us every single day and that he is aware of everything happening in the world.

“Working To Bring About Justice, Peace And Victory In The World Today” is highly recommended to everyone, but most especially to those who are currently having trouble with the strength of their faith. Those whose faith is weakening can greatly benefit from this very inspiring book.

“Working To Bring About Justice, Peace And Victory In The World Today” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017.



“Working To Bring About Justice, Peace And Victory In The World Today”

Written by Joyce Kimber

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date January 13, 2016

Paperback price: $9.95



About the author

The author, Joyce Kimber, enjoys writing and searching God’s word of truth. She recognizes that God’s word has everything we need to know to live in harmony with each other. Her purpose for writing this book is to encourage others to focus on God’s word of truth to recognize His instructions to us as an individual and nation to live peacefully in the world today. She is also the author of a Biblical topic study book, titled: “Words From God’s Word.”