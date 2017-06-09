Philanthropist Pens Children’s Book to Help Readers Build Self-Esteem

Costa Rican writer Maribel Moses is a long-time philanthropist and one of her advocacies is helping children with cleft lip and cleft palate, birth defects that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during the mother’s pregnancy. She serves as vice-president of Smiles International Foundation, a charity that provides free surgeries for children who suffer from cleft-facial deformities. She extends her advocacy to writing an inspirational children’s book.



Published under AuthorHouse, Moses’ Detri’s Round Trip: Join Detri and His Friends on a Life-Changing Journey Through a Dream World extols the importance of self-esteem and friendship. Detri, the young protagonist, travels into an imaginary world to better understand life’s deep realities and sacred principles – and of himself. Together with his friends, Detri faces challenges as he explores the darkness of his emotions and strives to balance the good and bad experiences of life.



Moses was inspired to write Detri’s Round Trip after she observed how children with cleft lip and palate felt insecure about their deformities. She hopes to teach children to understand that self-esteem comes from within. By seeing the beauty in themselves, they could achieve great things.



Moses’ Detri’s Round Trip: Join Detri and His Friends on a Life-Changing Journey Through a Dream World was displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.



Detri’s Round Trip: Join Detri and His Friends on a Life-Changing Journey Through a Dream World

Written by Maribel V. Moses

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: May 16, 2014

Paperback price: $31.85



About the Author



Maribel V. Moses was born native to Costa Rica, Central America. Her inner creativity with writing and painting developed from her life’s experiences. As the vice-president of the Smiles International Foundation and founder of Art-For-Smiles, her passion for helping others has led to the donation of sales proceeds purchasing surgical supplies in order to give children affected by cleft lip and palate deformities a new smile. Writing books like Detri’s Round Trip assists her efforts to also teach self-esteem to the developing children and orphans afflicted with facial and social deformities. Follow more of Detri’s adventures at www.Detri.org