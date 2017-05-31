Children’s Book Shows the Dream World is as Important as the Real World

Costa Rican Maribel Moses wrote a children’s book which, for its plot and themes, does indeed has potential as fantasy movie material. “Detri’s Round Trip: Join Detri and His Friends on a Life-Changing Journey Through a Dream World” (AuthorHouse, 2014) is a fun, fantastic and enlightening read for readers for all ages and walks of life.



Children and adults will see a lot of themselves in Detri, the hero of the story. A child unlike any other, he has an open mind and a rich imagination. Detri was called by a mysterious “voice” to embark on an adventure that takes him to the dream world, where not only he meets new friends, but also encounter challenges that expose him to life’s deep realities and sacred principles.



Children will see Detri and his friends’ adventure as a fun undertaking, with challenges to overcome and lessons to learn. For adults, it’s a journey of self-reflection and self-discovery. Young and old readers alike will agree that a trip to the dream world is a lovely, fulfilling journey to learn about life.



Moses’ “Detri’s Round Trip: Join Detri and His Friends on a Life-Changing Journey Through a Dream World” is just one of the many children’s books that will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.



“Detri’s Round Trip: Join Detri and His Friends on a Life-Changing Journey Through a Dream World”

Written by Maribel V. Moses

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: May 16, 2014

Paperback price: $31.85



About the Author



Maribel V. Moses was born native to Costa Rica, Central America. Her inner creativity with writing and painting developed from her life’s experiences. As the vice-president of the Smiles International Foundation and founder of Art-For-Smiles, her passion for helping others has led to the donation of sales proceeds purchasing surgical supplies in order to give children affected by cleft lip and palate deformities a new smile. Writing books like “Detri’s Round Trip” assists her efforts to also teach self-esteem to the developing children and orphans afflicted with facial and social deformities. Follow more of Detri’s adventures at www.Detri.org