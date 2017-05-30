Revealing Memoir Sheds Light into the Realities of a Tumultuous Period

Robert McGeagh examines the history of the twentieth century through the life story of the popular Southwestern politician and New Mexico senator, Emilio Naranjo. In Emilio: A People’s Politician; The Life and Times of Emilio Naranjo, readers will not only get to know a prominent personality, but also learn more about the events that shaped this turbulent period.



As one of the most powerful Hispanic politicians of the twentieth century, Emilio Naranjo is said to have succeeded in rousing a whole generation of disenfranchised New Mexicans to be more involved in politics. In a culture that puts personalismo as the means to gain and retain political power, Naranjo’s unfailing success in politics is put into context. His reputation, failures, and triumphs are comprehensively detailed in this book, from his career as Democratic Party leader, his years as a sheriff during the volatile period of his war on drugs, his experience as the federal marshal during the illegal occupation of Echo Canyon and the Court House Raid in 1967, and finally, his memorable service as a senator.



Written in an engaging style, Emilio: A People’s Politician; The Life and Times of Emilio Naranjo is an insightful read that will help readers learn and understand the realities of the twentieth-century American politics.





About the Author



Robert McGeagh is a former professor and Fulbright scholar who currently lives in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.



