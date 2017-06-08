Author Shared People With Extraordinary Accomplishments
This book shared stories of individuals, related to the author, accomplished extraordinary things in spite of hardships.
The finish line is not the end of the line.
We all face struggles, trials, and misfortunes in life but if we do have the courage and faith, nothing is impossible. The new book “Crimson Waterfall: The Story of the Dowdys and Six Related Families” published by Dog Ear Publishing shares readers a series of true stories six families related to the author, who accomplished things that we thought impossible to achieve in spite of trials and struggles. The author also shared historical contexts that would be of great help to the general public, and his original adages and poetry.
Love, understanding and helping one another, the value of family, determination and faith are the things that covered the book. This is an inspirational book that could be a great legacy to the future generation.
“Crimson Waterfall: The Story of the Dowdys and Six Related Families” is a must-have book to those individuals who lack the will of courage and easily give up in every challenges encountered.
“Crimson Waterfall: The Story of the Dowdys and Six Related Families” was exhibited at the 2017 BookExpo America last June 1, 2017.
Crimson Waterfall: The Story of the Dowdys and Six Related Families
Written by Harry Dowdy
Published by Dog Ear Publishing
Published date November 27, 2013
Paperback price: $25.00
About the Author
Harry Kendall Dowdy is a retired US Army Colonel, Military Intelligence, with 30 years of active duty. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in General Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration degree from Golden Gate University. He is the author of newspaper articles, a published poet and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
