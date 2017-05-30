Common Homeowners Insurance Claims in Puerto Rico and Indoor Environmental Exposure Hazards

Last year, The Travelers Companies, Inc. released information about the most common and expensive homeowners insurance claims in the United States. The information was based on seven years of claims and weather-related incidents were associated with over half of all claims.



The five most common causes of insurance claims according to The Travelers Companies, include exterior wind damage (25%) of all losses; non-weather related water damage (e.g., plumbing or appliance issues 19%); hail (15%); weather related water damage (11%); and theft (6%).



“Loss from any one of these causes is often quite evident, these events can also create potential indoor environmental hazards that property owners may not readily recognize,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Water damage can result in mold growth and sewage contamination could introduce mold, bacteria, viruses and chemical contaminants into a property. Fires can cause smoke and soot residue issues that can result in odors and respiratory concerns. Cleanup, demolition and repair activities could also disturb and aerosolize microbial contaminants, asbestos-containing materials and lead-based paints if the proper safety precautions are not in place.”



Indoor environmental quality assessments and testing can help to determine if exposure hazards exist following property damage. In Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean, the professionals at Zimmetry Environmental are the experts at identifying exposure risks due to mold, bacteria, lead, asbestos and a wide range of other indoor contaminants. These services are critical for ensuring that the full scope of damages is recognized by the insurance carrier and that repair activities safely address any hazards that may exist.



Zimmetry also recently sponsored a video about these types of insurance claims and potential indoor environmental quality (IEQ) issues. It can be seen at: https://youtu.be/GK4BygZg6eo



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their building science, indoor environmental quality, compliance and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

