Identifying Vinyl Chloride to Prevent Occupational and Environmental Exposures

Vinyl chloride is an important industrial chemical that is produced in large quantities as a chemical intermediate for use in manufacturing other products. It is a key component in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is used to make a variety of plastic products, including pipes, wire, cable coatings and packaging materials.

At room temperature, vinyl chloride is a colorless gas that burns easily. It also exists in liquid form if kept under high pressure or at low temperatures.

According to the National Cancer Institute, vinyl chloride exposure is associated with an increased risk of a rare form of liver cancer called hepatic angiosarcoma, as well as brain and lung cancers, lymphoma and leukemia. The agency states that workers at facilities where vinyl chloride is produced or used may be exposed primarily through inhalation. The general population may also be exposed by inhaling contaminated air or tobacco smoke. In the environment, the highest levels of vinyl chloride are typically found in the air around factories that produce vinyl products. If a water supply is contaminated, vinyl chloride can enter household air when the water is used for showering, cooking or laundry.

“For those concerned about exposure to vinyl chloride or other chemical compounds in the work environment or at home, EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers testing and sampling solutions,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “We provide TO-15 testing for vinyl chloride in homes and businesses, and NIOSH 1007 testing for worker exposure assessments. If test results identify an exposure risk, corrective actions can then be implemented to prevent or mitigate these potential hazards.”

EMSL also recently sponsored an educational video about vinyl chloride and exposure concerns that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJllvHWQN9w.

To learn more about this or other occupational, industrial hygiene, environmental, air quality, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

