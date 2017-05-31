This poem in book form will ignite the truth about Christmas within the hearts of children, and inspire them to share the Good News about Jesus with others.

“The Night before Christmas: A Children’s Christmas Poem about the Birth of Jesus,” might sound familiar and yet new and fresh at the same time. The poem tells the story of the nativity of the Lord Jesus according to the Gospel of Luke, and uses rhythm and rhyme in ways that draw their inspiration from Clement Clark Moore’s familiar telling of the Christmas Eve visit from St. Nicholas.

Pairing illustrations with the scenes in this beloved story, The Night before Christmas, brings to life the enduring account of Mary and Joseph, the journey to Bethlehem, the birth of the Savior, the company of animals, the announcement of the angels, the visit from shepherds, and the call to tell the story to others.

Presented in the form of a keepsake book, “The Night before Christmas: A Children’s Christmas Poem about the Birth of Jesus,” comes in the ideal package for families to share together at Christmas the Good News about Jesus: “And just before dawn, / in the stable that morn / the Messiah, the Savior / the Redeemer was born!”

“The Night before Christmas: A Children’s Christmas Poem about the Birth of Jesus,” by Merry Celeste Murray, will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 BookExpo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.

“The Night before Christmas: A Children’s Christmas Poem about the Birth of Jesus”

Written by Merry Celeste Murray

Published by WestBow Press

Published date November 3, 2014

Paperback price: $10.87

About the Author

Merry Celeste Murray is a born-again Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has served as a Sunday school teacher, women’s Bible teacher, lay counselor, ghost writer, assistant editor and newspaper columnist. Merry resides in San Diego, California with her husband, Ross.