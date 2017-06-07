Author Embarks on a Spiritual Journey around the World

Wisconsin author Eileen Goggins has always been a spiritual person, but she herself is never immune to family tragedies. Her husband got killed in an auto accident, and two years and two days later, their daughter almost died in a road accident. Reflecting over the separate tragedies, Goggins felt the need to increase her spiritual awareness. She embarked on a spiritual quest.



Goggins shares her reflections in her thought-provoking memoir “Intertwines: The Threads of Life,” published by Balboa Press in 2015. In her travels to countries that are known for their strong spiritual history, she explored their ancient teachings, experienced different cultures, and encountered other people who were also seeking greater knowledge of the higher, unknown world. Her travels abroad and subsequent trip home helped confirmed her belief that there was something more to life and it was something greater than how it appears to be, which all people are a part of.



For spiritual readers who plan to take a quest of their own, Goggins’ “Intertwines: The Threads of Life” makes a compelling read to take on a journey.



“Intertwines: The Threads of Life” was one of the books displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America.



“Intertwines: The Threads of Life”

Written by Eileen Goggins

Published by Balboa Press

Published date: February 16, 2015

Paperback price: $12.97



About the Author:



Eileen Goggins has lived most of her life in a small town in Wisconsin. Having been raised on a dairy farm, she lived close to nature and loved the solitude of the country. This quiet life offered her the opportunity to develop an introspective way of looking at all living things.



Early in life she began meditating and researching different religious beliefs. This research became her main interest and led her on many travels around the world, some of which are Greece, Egypt, Israel, Italy, France, Peru, and the Yucatan of Mexico.



These travels represented a quest, not of the mind but of the spirit. Her quest is to understand how all the different threads that create our lives intertwine to form life’s individual pattern.