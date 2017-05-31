Take Leaps of Faith after Tragedies, Author Tells Readers

Though she has never described herself as religious, Wisconsin author Eileen Goggins has always been deeply spiritual. After she lost her husband and very nearly her daughter to separate road accidents, Eileen felt the need to increase her spiritual awareness and embarked on a spiritual quest. She shares these reflections in her memoir “Intertwines: The Threads of Life” (Balboa Press, 2015).



In pursuit of higher wisdom, Goggins travelled to the Middle East, Europe, Peru, and Mexico – places with significant histories and steeped in culture and ancient teachings. She not only exposed herself to different cultures, but also encountered other people whose journeys impacted her own. Her spiritual journey mirrors that of the prophets, religious men, sages, and other itinerants who travelled the world centuries ago in search of a higher meaning.



By getting out of one’s comfort zone and travelling to places unknown is the first leap of faith a spiritual person can make, especially after experiencing a personal or family tragedy. Goggins memoir, “Intertwines: The Threads of Life” is a testament to a spirituality that is expanded and shaped by her experiences.



Goggins’ “Intertwines: The Threads of Life” will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.



“Intertwines: The Threads of Life”

Written by Eileen Goggins

Published by Balboa Press

Published date: February 16, 2015

Paperback price: $12.97



About the Author:



Eileen Goggins has lived most of her life in a small town in Wisconsin. Having been raised on a dairy farm, she lived close to nature and loved the solitude of the country. This quiet life offered her the opportunity to develop an introspective way of looking at all living things.



Early in life she began meditating and researching different religious beliefs. This research became her main interest and led her on many travels around the world, some of which are Greece, Egypt, Israel, Italy, France, Peru, and the Yucatan of Mexico.



These travels represented a quest, not of the mind but of the spirit. Her quest is to understand how all the different threads that create our lives intertwine to form life’s individual pattern.

