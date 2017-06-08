Teacher, Author and Former Military Man, Unveils Provocative Nonfiction

Avain Strong’s nonfiction book, Get Strong: A True Story delivers a powerful and compelling depiction of one man’s plight for justice, as he goes through with his life’s other preoccupations: keeping a healthy love life, earning a living and pursuing a doctoral degree in physics. He makes sure that the story and information he relays to the readers through this book are records of the facts, with the hope that the same factuality should be applied to history. He also notes that the keeping and relaying of facts, in Department of Justice in the 1990s is different from what he expected and a different version of the truth shown by the government.

Strong provides a fearless commentary of the oppressive state of South Carolina during the 1990s, wherein the disparity in justice application reached its peak. He provides strong backup to his commentary by citing cases and information that support his discussions. His personal journey and quest for justice not only encountered hindrances from the predatory approaches of people of authority, but also obstacles coming from his struggles with his inner demons.

Get Strong is an essential addition to the readers’ collection of good reads. The 2017 Book Expo America last June 1, 2017 was an event to remember for book lovers and enthusiasts.

Get Strong

Written by Avaine Strong

Published by Dorrance Publishing

Published date July 16, 2010

Paperback price: $35.00



About the author

Dr. Avaine Strong is an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Physics at Grambling State University. He arrived spring 2001, after he received his Ph.D. in Physics from Howard University. Dr. Strong has a Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Northwestern Louisiana State University, Masters in Electric Engineering/Computer Engineering, and Physics from the University of New Mexico, and a B.S. in Physics from the University of Louisiana at Monroe(ULM); formerly Northeast Louisiana State University. Dr. Strong is an experienced professor with over eleven years teaching at the college level. He has held a variety of other positions: (1) Military Officer in the U. S. Army (2) Computer Scientist, Mathematician and Physicist (federal civil servant) at the Air Force Weapons Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base; (3) General Engineer (federal civil servant) at Redstone Arsenal, and (4) Research Analyst in industry. In all positions, emphasis was placed on extensive utilization of mathematical modeling, Physics and Engineering.