Author and Former Military Man Unveils True Story Book

Get Strong: A True Story is Avaine Strong’s nonfiction book documenting the struggles of a Southern family, particularly centering on one member, Avaine Strong. Strong is a former military man but he is someone who is amiable and not too choosy. He portrays himself as reasonably brave and has a strong sense of justice – he avoids fights as much as he can, preferring to walk away than to fight; however, a much different person surfaces when he is faced with injustice and despicable situations. A combined biographical and autobiographical book, he relays to the readers the many obstacles he encountered along his quest to attain love, liberty, and happiness. He proved that in important missions and quests, the greatest hindrance can be yourself. There are many faults and flaws you need to resolve and inner, personal demons you need to get over and above.

Get Strong can be considered a timely commentary on the justice system of the US. Although set on an earlier year, the issues tackled by the book are very much significant until today. This will be a wonderful find for public-serving and judiciary-affiliated readers. June 1, 2016 will be an important date this year as the 2017 Book Expo America event will give us the opportunity to find wonderful books such as Get Strong.

Get Strong

Written by Avaine Strong

Published by Dorrance Publishing

Published date July 16, 2010

Paperback price: $35.00



About the author

Dr. Avaine Strong is an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Physics at Grambling State University. He arrived spring 2001, after he received his Ph.D. in Physics from Howard University. Dr. Strong has a Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Northwestern Louisiana State University, Masters in Electric Engineering/Computer Engineering, and Physics from the University of New Mexico, and a B.S. in Physics from the University of Louisiana at Monroe(ULM); formerly Northeast Louisiana State University. Dr. Strong is an experienced professor with over eleven years teaching at the college level. He has held a variety of other positions: (1) Military Officer in the U. S. Army (2) Computer Scientist, Mathematician and Physicist (federal civil servant) at the Air Force Weapons Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base; (3) General Engineer (federal civil servant) at Redstone Arsenal, and (4) Research Analyst in industry. In all positions, emphasis was placed on extensive utilization of mathematical modeling, Physics and Engineering.