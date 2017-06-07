How Chaotic It Is To Throw In Together Different Personalities

Mr. K and The Super is a myriad of recollections of a newly married ex-GI, who is recently enrolled at Columbia, of his work as a super of two New York City apartment buildings in the early 1950s. The buildings he worked are ruled by a Polish emigrant landlord named Mr. K. The people occupying the apartment buildings have different background and very different personalities. Mr. K sought to control his tenants with very strict rules, but is always backfired by the creativity and wit of his tenants. The apartments, the tenants, the super and the landlord have a handful of hilarious, touching and chaotic experiences during those years.

The author could take the readers into the interesting world of the characters with a witty and organized flow of words and storyline. In the book, the super is reminiscing his past with a note of amusement. The book is full of anecdotes shared by the tenants. It is a lively and fun book to read. The author did a great job in portraying the characters’ personalities and life.

This book is recommended to those who are avid fiction readers or those who want to read at a leisurely pace and for fun.

Written by Frank W. Dressler

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date July 24, 2013

Paperback price: $21.95



About the author

The author, Frank W. Dressler, a retired association executive, has volunteered since 1955 in two international organizations in Russia, the Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Romania and Bosnia and the Republic of Georgia, and through his church, in Zimbabwe, Nepal and the Republic of Georgia. He lives with his wife, Winifred, in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.