Mom of Special Needs Child Hopes To Inspire Others with Her Story

The book, Jared’s Path, is a book written by Barbara Schuck about her account as a mother caring for a child with special needs. She wrote the book as a motivational instrument to parents or anyone who are undergoing the same situation as her. She wrote the book to make others who might be going through the same situation as her to cope up and give them a helping hand. She wanted others to know what she went through and what she is going through. She wants to give others hope and encouragement and to stay on a positive path. She deeply emphasizes that a woman’s instinct (or a mother’s) is very reliable, and that if you have a very strong feeling about something, you should listen to it despite what others have to say.



It is a well-written book with many meaningful insights. The author’s account is very handy, especially to those who are struggling with caring for their loved ones. Although there are times when one gets too tired and is even contemplating on giving up, a word from someone who is on the same boat is the fuel one needs to keep on moving.



Jared’s Path is highly recommended to those who are in need of a motivation. People tend to complain too much about petty their misfortunes without thinking that others are undergoing far worse situations than theirs. This is an eye-opener inspirational tool.



Jared’s Path will soon be displayed this coming June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America. Grab your copy and be there!



Jared’s Path

Written by Barbara Schuck

Published by Xlibris

Published date November 16, 2012

Paperback price: $15.93



About the author

Barbara Schuck is the author f Jared’s Path. She is married to Larry Schuck and is a mother of a special needs child, which will soon turn into a young man. Ever since his son, Jared, was born, she told herself that she wanted to write a book about him. She is a licensed foster care provider and hopes to care for special needs children because they are harder to find homes for. She has such a patient and generous heart. She is also a licensed Certified Nurse Assistant. Barbara Schuck and her husband are both self-employed with their asphalt paving business for 25 years. Her hobbies include ceramics, reading and taking walks.

“I feel one of my missions in life is working with special needs children and I am happy to do just that.” –Barbara Schuck