Christian Author Cites Joshua as Example of Leadership

Joshua is a Bible character, who was one of the twelve spies of Israel sent by Moses to explore the land of Canaan. After Moses died, he took over the position that Moses left behind. He led the Israelite tribes in conquering Canaan, and distributed the land to the tribes



The book, Joshua Called to Lead: Pursuing Exemplary Leadership, is a fine instrument to those who are struggling with their roles as leaders, those who are in need of guidance on how to lead accordingly and with faith. The author, Dr. Boyd Gray, points out that basing your leadership qualities on limited human knowledge will be met with failure. Therefore, the only way to go is through the guidance of God and your faith in Him. In leading your people, you need to trust God’s plan for you, you need to strengthen your faith and never fall for the temptation of taking advantage of your position as a leader.



Joshua Called to Lead: Pursuing Exemplary Leadership is an excellent addition to your self-help guide in order to make better your lives. It is also a very helpful motivational and inspirational tool for the leaders who are currently struggling with their positions.



Joshua Called to Lead: Pursuing Exemplary Leadership was one of the titles displayed last June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America.





Joshua Called to Lead: Pursuing Exemplary Leadership

Written by Dr. Boyd O. Gray

Published by iUniverse

Published date August 7, 2015

Paperback price: $20.95



About the author

Dr. Boyd O. Gray grew up on a Missouri farm. He lives with his father, who was a pastor at multiple churches. This led to the author’s interest in the bible. He spent twenty years serving the military. He graduated from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1979. He has a doctoral degree in biblical history. He is still currently living in Missouri.