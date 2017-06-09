A Novel Looks into the Fascinating History of North Georgia

“As a native Georgian and a member of the Northeast Georgia Writers’ group, I have thoroughly enjoyed reading The Cement Duck. This book is well written and researched, based on actual events that happened in North Georgia.

One of the biggest book fairs in North America, BookExpo America welcomed thousands of attendees from all over America and around the globe. This year, the event, which ran from May 31 to June 2, featured Georgia’s very own Alma Kennedy Bowen and her thrilling book, The Cement Duck.

The Cement Duck is filled with everything a reader needs to know about North Georgia’s rich history—with a twist. Based on a true story, it revolves around a teller’s quest of catching the true culprit behind a million-dollar money scam.

“As a native Georgian and a member of the Northeast Georgia Writers’ group, I have thoroughly enjoyed reading The Cement Duck. This book is well written and researched, based on actual events that happened in North Georgia. In addition, it is filled with history and interesting lore about the area. I recommend The Cement Duck,” says a Barnes and Noble customer who gave the book a whopping five stars.

Catch The Cement Duck at selected online book retailers.





The Cement Duck

Written by Alma Kennedy Bowen

Paperback | $15.95

Hardcover | $25.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Alma Kennedy Bowen is a native of North Georgia. Her career background includes thirty-five years in reporting, communications, and marketing. Before she retired, she was an executive editor of the Times, a daily newspaper in Gainesville, Georgia. She is now focusing on her career as a novelist and historian.

To know more about the author and her book, visit www.almabowen.com.