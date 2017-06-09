Comprehensive Book Disputes the Customary Tithe

“God has set people free from the bondage of the Law and a giving relationship with God built on the love that he showed though Jesus Christ at the cross,”

The paying of tithe, or a tenth of the income, is an old tradition that has endured until today. Some churches still require it to their members despite societal hindrances. Derek Cranstoun Sr. expresses his disagreement with the said practice and makes a profound point in his book The Tithe.

The book is grounded on the fifteenth chapter of the book of Acts in the Bible. In Acts 15, Paul and Barnabas confronted the apostles and church elders about the Pharisees’ demand to have the Gentiles circumcised. The discussion of the said chapter presents valid answers that can be used by churches with regard to the paying of tithes.

Derek emphasizes that the paying of tithes is not a commandment. He asserts that Christians should not be obliged to do it. "God has set people free from the bondage of the Law and a giving relationship with God built on the love that he showed though Jesus Christ at the cross," says Derek.



The Tithe

Is It for Us Today? Why Are You Paying Tithes?

Written by Derek M. Cranstoun Sr.

About the Author

Derek M. Cranstoun Sr. is called to commit to God. He has the gift of tongues and interpretation and was a deacon in two churches from 1973 until 2008.