Learning Bridge Made Easier in a Handbook for New Players

Bridge, one of the most played card games worldwide, is a tricky game that tests memory, logical thinking, and communication skills. Author and avid bridge player James R. Frazee presents a beginner’s guide for playing bridge, using a “by the numbers” approach. Beginning Bridge by the Numbers was exhibited at the 2017 BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center, New York.

Beginning Bridge by the Numbers teaches the basics of bridge, including point-taking, bidding, and strategizing. It also contains exercises after every section to test the reader’s mastery before proceeding to the next lesson. Frazee, who has taught bridge for years, imparts his knowledge and experience with methodical instructions and helpful examples.

Amazon user Alan Byne found the book “very easy to understand.” He adds, “The book also explains various bidding conventions and play of the hand in a very simplified form. The examples and illustrations are really fantastic and such a great visual aid.”

Frazee says that learning the conventions of the game is the first step to becoming an expert, and anyone who puts in the time and effort can be one. “I teach bridge base on simple math. If you can add up to thirty-two, you are ready to learn,” he writes.





Beginning Bridge by the Numbers

Written by James R. Frazee

Paperback | $16.99



About the Author

James R. Frazee earned his doctor’s degree at the Purdue University. He is passionate about cooking and playing bridge. James has published three books: Bridge by the Numbers, Quick and Healthy Recipes from the Store, and his first fiction book, The Mosquito Bites. Dr. Frazee had worked for a chemical company for years, an experience that became handy in writing The Mosquito Bites.