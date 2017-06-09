Author Promotes Acceptance of Cultural Diversity

Think Folks Are “Too Black?” Think Again! Is Black Too Black? by Lupita Samuels

Guided and inspired by the Holy Spirit, the author hopes that her book will save the future generations the trouble of having certain erroneous beliefs that are solely based on a certain person’s skin. She aims to teach children about the acceptance of one’s own color and of others’ through her book.

Featured in the 2017 BookExpo America held from May 31 to June 2 this year, Lupita Samuels’s Think Folks Are “Too Black?” Think Again!: Is Black too Black breaks racial prejudices based on skin color.

This is one of the four of Lupita Samuels’s books in the Colorblind Series. According to the author, the book “does not address racism, per se. It focuses primarily on color and how color deeply affects humans but not animals. It aims to balance this scale for a better world.”

Lupita wants people to treat her books as “color sensitivity training” workbooks, complete with a reflections section where readers can write their thoughts after reading the book. It is best used for groups of children ages eight and above.

Think Folks Are “Too Black?” Think Again!

Is Black Too Black?

Written by Lupita Samuels

Paperback | $13.95

Kindle | $3.99



About the Author

Lupita Samuels was born in Costa Rica but resides in the United States. She graduated from New York University then pursued her master’s degree at Bank Street College of Education. For a number of years, she has worked as a public-school teacher as well as a Bible-based courses educator in the Spirit of Life School at Bronx. Now retired, she spends her time writing and caring for her family.