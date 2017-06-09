Author Encourages Readers to Love Their Own Skin

Think Folks Are “Not Too . . . ?” Think Again!: Is Tan “Not Too Tan?” by Lupita Samuels

Some people struggle to fit into society’s beauty standards. A seemingly never-ending issue about these standards is a person’s skin color. If you’re struggling with the same, Lupita Samuels’s Think Folks Are “Not Too . . . ?” Think Again!: Is Tan “Not Too Tan?” is for you.

Is Tan “Not Too Tan?” is part of the Color Blind series which focuses on how skin color affects a person’s perception and balance in life. In the book, the author inspires the readers to embrace their own skin complexion. With the aim to eliminate discrimination and promote sensitivity, the author provides various reflective exercises.

“The book is perfect for guiding children and young adults understand race in a clearer and simpler way. I love how the author encourages people to be confident in their own skin,” an Amazon customer comments.

The Color Blind series was presented at LitFire’s booth during the Book Expo America 2017, held from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center in New York City. You can grab a copy of the complete series in major online book retailers.





Think Folks Are “Not Too . . . ?” Think Again!: Is Tan “Not Too Tan?”

Written by Lupita Samuels

About the Author

Lupita Samuels holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in education. She served for over twenty years as an educator in the New York public system. She has also taught Bible-based courses at the Spirit Life School at the Fordham Manor Church in the Bronx.