East Tennessee Writer Shares Story of a Life Well Lived

The book, Steady As She Goes, chronicles the stories of the author’s exciting adventure and colourful life experiences. His stories begin as a simple East Tennessee farm kid who grew up with the idea that bib overalls were the only clothes made for kids until he got to high school. The different struggles that he encountered along the way and how he was able to manage, endure and surpass them were carefully narrated and vividly described in the flow of his writing. In his account, many of the instances on how he became a naval officer, the process of his career as well as retiring as a captain were among the insights openly told.



This book will definitely fascinate and give you the glimpses of the author’s interesting life stories. His writing, interspersed with a detailed description of his undertakings, will certainly bring you into the realm of his experiences. Interested readers can gain knowledge of how all his experiences affected him one way or another and what it is like to be in the Navy.



This is a highly recommended book for those who are on a relative path or journey of seeking his or her becoming in life’s progression. It is a very well accounted book.



Steady As She Goes will soon be exhibited in the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017. Mark your calendar. Hope to see you there!



Steady As She Goes

Written by Harold Rutherford

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date August 4, 2011

Paperback price $12.95



About the author

Capt. Harold Rutherford, USNR (ret.), served on active duty for eight years and retired after twenty-two years in the Naval Reserve. His last active duty assignment was aviation fuels officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal. He resides in Bristol, TN, with his wife, Virginia.