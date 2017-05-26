Shoppers set for sizzling BBQ bonanza weekend

Not only is this the longest wait in living memory for the British BBQ season to start but the arrival of great weather also coincides with a Bank Holiday - a rarity in itself!

Shoppers are gearing up for what could be the biggest British BBQ weekend in living memory.

With predictions of 27C temperatures over the Bank Holiday Tesco will be helping customers enjoy the heatwave with a host of quality food and drink ideal for outside dining.

Demand for BBQ food at Tesco looks set to soar over the weekend, and fresh fruit like strawberries, as well as ice cream and ice lollies are also already high on customers’ shopping lists.

Tesco BBQ meat range buyer Suzanne Eldridge said: “Not only is this the longest wait in living memory for the British BBQ season to start but the arrival of great weather also coincides with a Bank Holiday - a rarity in itself!

“Shoppers are already starting to buy with the long weekend in mind and it looks very much as though many people will be dining outdoors with family and friends over the holiday.”

Based on growing early demand Tesco predicts over the course of the Bank Holiday it will sell:

More than 1 million packs of sausages

500,000 packs of burgers

600,000 chicken wings and drumsticks

More than 600,000 salmon fillets

I million packs of BBQ meat including chicken wings, beef kebabs and sweet BBQ pulled pork

More than 2m packs of burger and hot dog rolls

5m punnets of strawberries

3m bags of bagged salads

400,000 packs of Halloumi and Feta cheese

5 million ice lollies

More than 2 million tubs of ice cream

24 million bottles/cans of beer

Nearly 5 million bottles of wine

Nearly 80,000 bags of charcoal

Added Tesco’s Suzanne Eldridge:

“This season we’ve brought in some really mouth-watering gourmet BBQ treats such as Teriyaki Steak Strips; succulent Salt and Chilli Pork Belly Slices and Pineapple and Coconut Mini Chicken Fillets to help customers dine in style.”

With the warm weather predicted to last until early June Tesco is bracing itself for demand to continue next week and has allocated extra shelf space for popular BBQ foods.

