Apax Funds complete sale of stake in Garda World Security Corporation

Apax Partners LLP (“Apax”) announced today that a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax has completed the sale of its remaining shares of the parent company of Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”), one of the world’s largest privately owned security and cash services providers. The stake has been acquired by Stephan Crétier, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GardaWorld, along with certain members of management and an entity held by investment funds affiliated with Rhône Capital.

Mr. Crétier said, “We would like to thank Apax for their commitment and support in expanding GardaWorld over the last five years. Since November 2012, the company underwent exceptional growth, almost doubling in size in terms of its revenues and its employees. Apax has been a great partner, and extremely supportive of the investments made to expand the business and position GardaWorld to achieve long-term growth.”

Ashish Karandikar, Partner at Apax, added, “We are proud of our partnership with Stephan Crétier and his team as GardaWorld achieved tremendous growth both organically and by executing a disciplined M&A program. Through Stephan’s leadership, GardaWorld has built the preeminent security services brand name globally, and we are proud of the success we have achieved together. We wish Stephan and Rhône Capital the best during the next phase of the company’s evolution and believe GardaWorld has exceptional opportunities before it"

In November 2012, a consortium formed by Mr. Crétier and a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax Partners acquired publicly listed GardaWorld for C$1.1 billion in cash, including assumed debt.

