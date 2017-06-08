Author Simona Pipko Shares Alarming Messages about the Most Dangerous Threats to Global Peace: Russia

Russia is a major topic for the world affairs in 2017. This book will enhance your arsenal of information about Big Brother and Russia’s policy toward America and the world from both first-hand experiences of a Soviet attorney and factual data.

This non-fiction work explores the silent, but deadly war on multiple fronts that has been going on for several decades. WW III is how the author names it. The Ruthless Soviet leader Josef Stalin began this war to fulfill his Doctrine on One World Government under the Kremlin’s rule. The brutal activities of the agency known to the world as the KGB and its international involvement and expansion will shock you. Today, a former Colonel of the KGB Vladimir Putin is operating government as a mafia like organization under the ideology of Soviet Fascism.

Simona Pipko has quoted Soviet Fascism as being the ideology of different political groups, an amalgamation of Marxists, Communists, Socialists, Anarchists, Radical Islamists and other left wing groups around the globe, united under the Kremlin’s umbrella to fight Western civilization.

Rare documents used by the author validate the authenticity of the book The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction and illustrate the most dangerous threats to global peace.

The book last appeared at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America. For more information, please visit http://www.simonapipko1.com/.



What is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction

Written by Simona Pipko

Published by Xlibris

Published date: August 31, 2012

Paperback price: $19.99





About the Author

Simona Pipko was born in Moscow, USSR. A graduate of Leningrad Law School, she practiced law as a defense attorney for twenty-five years in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn Leaving behind her Communist husband in 1981, she immigrated to the United States with her two children. While living in New York City and teaching at the New School for Social Research and New York University, she wrote a series of articles for various publications, including The International Lawyer ABA, Law and National Security Intelligence Report. In 2002, Ms. Pipko published her first book Baltic Winds: Testimony of a Soviet Attorney (Xlibris, 2002). One of her readers, David Horowitz, Director of the Center for Study of Popular Culture wrote in 2006: “Thank you for sending me your moving book. You are a very courageous woman…” Ms. Pipko published her second book, “The Russian Factor: From Cold War to Global Terrorism (Xlibris, 2006). She is the author of three books and twenty-nine articles published in the United States. She has been engaged in writings a series of articles under a general title Soviet Socialism in the Twenty-first Century since 2010. The series is published by Red County South, www.redcounty.com/south/florida/sarasota under the name of Vera Berg, in the rubric of Colony Rabble.

