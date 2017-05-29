Searching For Yourself And Finding It Within And With God

Have you been living the best life you could possibly have right now? If yes, we are glad for you. But if the answer is no, then you’ve come to the right place and you’ve reached the right book. “I Gave Up My Life To Find It” is a very well-written book by Jule Gaige. Her words inside the book are a true inspiration to those who are feeling blue at this time. She wrote this book to inspire, motivate and touch those who are overcoming illnesses, relationship discord, discontent, addiction or lack/financial unrest. If you are experiencing one of those, or even all of them at the same time, this is a must-read for you.

The book portrays that despite the hardships in life, we have the ability to overcome these adversities. The words of the author are like Manna from Heaven to those who are feeling despair. The author provides comfort and hope to those who feel that life has no more hope. This is a truly inspirational book that could touch the hearts and mend the broken esteem of anyone who gets to read it.

The hardships we experience in life are obstacles that could either break us or build us. It is up to us and our support system to make the best out of everything. Our relationship with God should be renewed and updated all the time. To know that God is and has always been within us should be a great comfort to us in fighting the devils that are bringing us down.

“I Gave Up My Life To Find It” will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will be on June 1, 2017. Grab your copy of this inspiring book now, and see you there!

“I Gave Up My Life To Find It”

Written by Jule Gaige

Published by Red Planet Audiobooks

Published date October 1, 2011

Paperback price: $15.95(hard cover)



About the author

The author of this inspirational tool is Jule Gaige. She achieved the standing of a successful lawyer and CPA, certified mediator, college lecturer, university teacher and seminar leader. In 1994, she followed her insight. Her writings described her journey to wholeness beautifully and that our capacity is truly unlimited. Her book is filled with the divine message in her outpouring of understanding. She now lives all that she discovered and enjoys ach moment lovingly.