Los Angeles Company Recalls Protein Bars Due to Undeclared Fish Allergens

Earlier this month, an international nutrition company based out of Los Angeles announced the recall of protein bars that were distributed between June of 2016 and April 2017. All of the products under the recall were distributed in the United States.

The voluntary recall was issued due to the possible presence of trace amounts of an undeclared fish allergen. Fortunately, no people are known to have become ill at the time of the recall notice that was posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The fish allergen in the protein bars is known as parvalbumin. Parvalbumins are the major allergen of concern for most people who are allergic to fish proteins.

The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA) requires that food labels clearly identify the food source names of all ingredients that are, or contain any protein derived from, the eight most common food allergens. FALCPA defines these as “major food allergens” and they account for 90% of allergic reactions to foods. The eight include fish, crustacean shellfish, milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

“Those allergic to fish proteins that inadvertently consume them could experience a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “This is why avoiding foods containing them is so important for people with this allergy and why there are product labeling requirements in place today. Other common fish allergy symptoms include hives or skin rash, headaches, asthma, nasal irritation, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.”

