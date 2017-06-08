Retired Educator Takes Action on Skin Color in her Reflective Book

“This book was written in the most appropriate time I would say. It can help our young around the country understand that we are all the same no matter what we appear like on the outside.”

BookExpo America 2017 recently featured Lupita Samuel’s third book in her Color Blind series entitled Think Folks Are “Too Light?” Think Again! BookExpo America is the most anticipated book event in the Americas. It ran from May 31 to June 2 of this year. Thousands of locals and tourists took part in this major event.

Lupita Samuels tackles the issues surrounding the lightest of all human skin tones. She creates a portal that allows more understanding and reflective glance at racial animosities arising from skin color. She further educates both young and old to accept and appreciate themselves and others equally.

Balboa Press reviewer Loreta Kerr commends, “This book was written in the most appropriate time I would say. It can help our young around the country understand that we are all the same no matter what we appear like on the outside.”

Think Folks are “Too Light?” Think Again! is already available for purchase in your online book retailers. Uplift your self-confidence by valuing yourself and others, regardless of outside bearings.





Think Folks Are “Too Light?” Think Again!

Is White “Too White?”

Lupita Samuels

Paperback | $13.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lupita Samuels was born in Costa Rica but resides in the United States. She graduated from New York University then pursued her master’s degree at Bank Street College of Education. For a number of years, she has worked as a public-school teacher as well as a Bible-based courses educator in Spirit of Life School at Bronx. Now retired, she spends her time writing and caring for her family.