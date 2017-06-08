Collection of Poems Provides Words of Wisdom on the Cycle of Success and Failure

Through her book, Mbong hopes to give readers the push they need to use what they have and take every opportunity that go their way to be happy and successful. For anyone who is going through difficult times, Mbong offers encouragement, wisdom, and strength in every poem.

Life is full of challenges. When life gets hard, Grace J. Mbong finds solace in God and joy in comforting others. In her book, What Is in Your Hands Can Give You Millions, she shares a collection of poems about success, failure, acceptance, and faith to spread comfort and courage to others.

What Is in Your Hands Can Give You Millions, the author’s third book, is a compilation of Mbong’s personally penned poems that center on the cycle of joy and heartache in every person’s life. Mbong talks about letting go of the past in “Stop Looking Behind” and taking the courage to succeed in “Are You Willing to Succeed?” She encourages readers to look forward to the future and live in the present. Mbong also places emphasis on trusting God. She writes, “The hand of God is so powerful that it can turn things around for you.”

What Is in Your Hands Can Give You Millions was one of the books featured at the BookExpo America 2017 by LitFire Publishing. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2.





What Is in Your Hands Can Give You Millions

Written by Grace J. Mbong

Paperback | $21.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Grace J. Mbong was born and raised in Pennsylvania. She has published two other books: God Has Not Forgotten You and You Have What It Takes.