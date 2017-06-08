Grandmother Creates Story Inspired by Her Love for Bowling and Children

Joan Lodge takes inspiration from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in creating her stories. She is extremely fond of bowling, as she is fond of children. She said she likes to see children play bowling for sport or for leisure.

Joan L. Lodge’s new book, Barry Bowling Ball’s Adventure, tells the story of Barry who embarks on a quest to become the very best bowling ball.

Joan Lodge takes inspiration from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in creating her stories. She is extremely fond of bowling, as she is fond of children. She said she likes to see children play bowling for sport or for leisure.

Her newest children’s storybook revolves around Barry, an orange bowling ball. Barry was moved into a new home, outside Mr. Gordon’s alley. Barry always felt sad during his stay at Mr. Gordon’s because people always preferred the other bowling balls better than him. But after the adventure of moving into a new home, he finds out that he is just as likeable as all the other bowling balls.

Filled with childhood innocence and adventure, Barry Bowling Ball’s Adventure will surely reassure kids that being different is not always a bad thing.

Barry Bowling Ball’s Adventure was featured at the BookExpo America 2017 in New York from May 31 to June 2.





Barry Bowling Ball’s Adventure

Written by Joan L. Lodge

Paperback | $5.74



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Joan Lodge was born in Massachusetts and has lived there ever since. She has a lot of experiences that she uses as her inspiration in writing, such as her adventures with her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She loves her family, her children, animals, and traveling.