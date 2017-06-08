Workbook Uses Drawings and Creative Exercises to Enhance Young Learners’ Writing Skills

“We absolutely love this book! It is very simple with no prep work needed. We have two boys with severe dyslexia who do not enjoy writing. But this book is something they actually looked forward to!”

Excellent communication skills can pave the way to success. For author and educator Elsie S. Wilmerding, laying the foundations for these skills should start at a young age. Wilmerding, author of Write about Me and the Just Write series, has dedicated years to helping develop elementary learners’ communication skills, especially writing.

Similar to Wilmerding’s Write about the World, Write about Me trains young children to be eloquent writers. The book makes use of illustrations, thematic vocabulary, and creative activities to aid kids in expressing their thoughts. The book’s exercises appeal to the learner’s interest, encouraging them to think creatively and put their ideas into words. Write about Me can also be used as a prelude to the Just Write series.

Kristin C. from Dallas, Texas, has used the book with her all her kids for three years. She comments, “We absolutely love this book! It is very simple with no prep work needed. We have two boys with severe dyslexia who do not enjoy writing. But this book is something they actually looked forward to!”

Write about Me was featured in North America’s largest publishing industry gathering, the BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2, 2017. The event took place at the Javits Center, New York.





Write about Me

Written by Elsie S. Wilmerding

Paperback | $7.35



Book copies are available at eps.schoolspecialty.com, www.amazon.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Elsie S. Wilmerding completed her bachelor’s degree in English and language therapy based on the Orton-Gillingham method. She started teaching gifted and dyslexic children in the Boston area in 1985. She has pursued her passion and worked as a tutor for more than fifteen years. Recently, she has focused on elementary writing, reading, and spelling.