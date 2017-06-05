Author Writes about Finding One’s Value as a Woman

“The woman finally cries out to the Lord, asking to be loved and appreciated for her worth. . . . God reveals her worth is greater than rubies and that she is a woman of purpose: an undeniable truth in God’s eyes.”

A story about a woman who struggles with her value and sees everything around her as more beautiful and important than herself. According to author, Helen Anderson Baffuto, questions like, “Am I worth loving?” are answered in her new book, She Is a Pearl of Great Price.

The author was inspired to write this book when she attended a Women’s Conference with the theme, “Finding a woman’s value and worth”. What solidified her idea for the book was the gift of a beautiful earl necklace that she received from her husband on her birthday. She likes to “put her heart into paper” and it is through writing in her daily journal that the “story began to unfold.”

She Is a Pearl of Great Price, by Helen Anderson Baffuto, talks about a woman who’s struggling to find something that’s missing in her life. “The woman finally cries out to the Lord, asking to be loved and appreciated for her worth. . . . God reveals her worth is greater than rubies and that she is a woman of purpose: an undeniable truth in God’s eyes.”

The book was featured in the biggest book event in North America: Book Expo America. The event was held at the Javits Center, New York City, where it welcomed thousands of librarians, authors, publishers, and book enthusiasts. It ran from May 31 to June 2, 2017.

Get a copy of She Is a Pearl of Great Price at selected online book retailers now.





She Is a Pearl of Great Price

Written by Helen Anderson Baffuto

Paperback | $9.99

Kindle | $4.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

She Is a Pearl of Great Price is Helen Anderson Baffuto’s first published book. She is an author with an inspirational gift of storytelling. Helen is currently working on two other books. She presently lives on Long Island, New York with her husband, Richard.