Healing Worker Delivers to Readers the Word of God

If one listens carefully, one will hear that God speaks to each one of us. In Suzanne Johnson’s From the Hand of God, she delivers one hundred chapters about everything that God wants to impart to his people.

Inspired by the miraculous healing of her son, From the Hand of God shares the author’s experience on how she was given a gift of directly communicating with God. The book poses one question per chapter. In every question, Suzanne provides a short and direct dialogue, serving as God’s answer. The chapters include topics, such as space and time, love and forgiveness, and health and healing.

“I can’t help but feel that God wants a very personal relationship with us and that is what this book is about. We are never alone, not ever. Even in the darkest times, God comes through, and all we need to do is listen. This book was written so people can listen and so they can hear an answer to all of their questions,” the author states.

From the Hand of God was displayed at LitFire's booth during the BookExpo America 2017 held from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center in New York City.





From the Hand of God

Written by Suzanne Fielder Johnson

About the Author

Suzanne Fielder Johnson has been an elementary teacher for over twenty years. She also works as a wildlife rehabilitator in New York State. Since 2009, she has been a healer, serving as a conduit between the people and Jesus Christ.