Christian Author Helps Children Appreciate Christmas through Poetry

The Night before Christmas: A Children’s Christmas Poem about the Birth of Jesus might sound familiar and yet new and fresh at the same time. The poem tells the story of the nativity of the Lord according to Luke’s gospel and uses rhythm and rhyme in ways that draw their inspiration from Clement Clark Moore’s beloved telling of the Christmas Eve visit from St. Nicholas.



Pairing illustrations with the scenes in this beloved story, The Night before Christmas brings to life the enduring account of Mary and Joseph, the journey to Bethlehem, their night in the stable, the company of animals, the songs of the angels, the visits from shepherds, and the calling to tell the story to others.

Presented in the form of a keepsake book, The Night before Christmas: A Children’s Christmas Poem about the Birth of Jesus comes in the ideal package for elders and youth to share together as they recall the news about Jesus: “And just before dawn, / in the stable that morn / the Messiah, the Savior / the Redeemer was born!”



The Night before Christmas: A Children’s Christmas Poem about the Birth of Jesus was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America last coming June 1, 2017.



The Night before Christmas: A Children’s Christmas Poem about the Birth of Jesus

Written by Merry Celeste Murray

Published by WestBow Press

Published date November 3, 2014

Paperback price: $10.87



About the Author

Mary Celeste Murray was a Born-again Christian, a wife, a mother and a grandmother. She is a Sunday school teacher, women’s Bible teacher, lay counselor, ghost writer, assistant editor and newspaper columnist. She was born and raised in the South, and now resides in San Diego, California. She is celebrating sixty-two years of marriage to her husband, Ross.