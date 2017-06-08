Highly Acclaimed Religious Fiction Blends Mystery, Culture, and Romance

Readers searching for Catholic fiction in bookstores should not miss Detroit writer Ron Teachworth’s highly acclaimed religious/mystery thriller “The Annunciation” (WestBow Press, 2014). The novel takes readers into a world of conspiracy where religious traditionalists plot to assassinate the Pope and also invites readers to explore Catholic art, discern their life’s vocation, and examine their romantic feelings.

“The Annunciation” takes place in Florence, Italy where Detroit natives, the seminarian Finn McNelis and the Felician sister Olivia Gianetti, joined an art restoration fellowship at a convent to help restore the frescos of the Early Renaissance painter Fra Angelico. Finn and Olivia soon fall in love, and their feelings for each other eventually drive them to examine their vocation. Meanwhile, their professor discovers evidences that link Leonardo da Vinci to Girolamo Savonarola, a zealot extremist revered by the Piagnoni, a secret society of fanatical Catholics that vehemently oppose the modernization of the Church following Vatican II and vow to bring back the Church to the way it was pre-Vatican II.

Truly engaging and entertaining, “The Annunciation” is a squeaky clean thriller despite the romantic angle. The author does excellent work with his research of Italian religious art and of church history, which make the novel more appealing to art and history enthusiasts. Readers who have enjoyed Dan Brown’s novels and Martin Scorsese’s film “Silence” will also love Teachworth’s novel.

Teachworth’s “The Annunciation” was one of the thriller/mystery novels that were displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America.

Finalist – National Indie Book Awards, 2015

Finalist - National Unbound Shelf Awards, 2016

“The Annunciation”

Written by Ron Teachworth

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: June 27, 2014

Paperback price: $19.95



About the Author

Mr. Teachworth’s background is in visual art, film, and television. He wrote and directed a feature film, “Going Back,” for Vestron Pictures. He followed up with a children’s book, “Two Stones,” and recently published “Beyond: A Collection of Metaphysical Short Stories.” He has taught at the college level and currently writes and publishes art criticism. http://www.ronteachworthliterary.com/