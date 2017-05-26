The City of Angels, But Where Are the Angels?

Radomir Vojtech Luza has brought to us a collection of very inspiring prose and poetry that depicts his life living in the city of angels. Eros of Angels is a collection of deep meaning. The poet stripped himself naked in recounting the events that transpired in the days where desperation and dirty deeds are commonplace, when everything is either do or die, when life no longer has any goodness to consider.



Eros of Angels is a masterpiece of words that could mend the broken soul. The experiences the poet lives through have truly humbling that the readers will momentarily forget their petty squabbles in life, as well as their feeling of losing hope. The poet himself has risen above all the trials and adversities he has encountered.



Eros of Angels is a highly-recommended collection for reading to those who are currently feeling down and in the bush. The very humbling experiences of the poet are enough to give you a jolt of reality and the hope that every bad thing happening to us will eventually be conquered and defeated.



Eros of Angels will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Grab a copy of this wonderful collection now and see you there!



Eros of Angels

Written by Radomir Vojtech Luza

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date January 22, 2016

Paperback price: $27.95



About the author

Radomir Vojtech Luza was born in Vienna, Austria in 1963. He owes his love of art and politics to his Czech parents, Radomir Sr. and Libuse Podhraska. Luza is the Poet Laureate of North Hollywood, CA, a Pushcart Prize nominee, the author of 30 books and an award-winning wordsmith. His poetry appeared in over seventy literary journals, magazines, anthologies, and websites such as Kyso Flash, Askew, Nerve Cowboy, Cultural Weekly, and the Lummox Anthology I-IV. He has featured his poetry over one hundred times across the country. Luza, who graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1985, as well as Jesuit High School in New Orleans in 1981, has hosted over a dozen readings in cities such as New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Los Angeles. Radomir currently hosts Unbuckled: NoHo Poetry with Mary Anneeta Mann at TU Studios in North Hollywood on the first Saturday of each month.