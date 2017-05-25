New Orleans Native Pours Her Heart Out Through Poetry

As a native of New Orleans, Beatrice Perry Soublet was unfortunate to get caught in Hurricane Katrina’s wrath. After the storm, she left the city, being one of the 175,000 black residents who did, and settled for good in Atlanta, being one of the 75,000 or more who never returned. She had reflected on this tragedy, which had become an issue of race, in her 2008 poetry book on her 2008 poetry book: “Watch Words: Thoughts on Race, Water and War.” In her latest book, Soublet speaks about hope, positivity, and the joys of living.



It seems that Soublet has finally moved on. Rather than linger in the pain of the past, she inspires hope and encourages joy. Her latest poetry book “Always Bring Your Sunglasses” attests to that. She brings wisdom and insight into her poems, which drive poetry lovers to appreciate life even more. Every line is a message from the heart as it not only expresses one’s longing for happiness but also captures the beauty of the human emotions.



A poem is supposed to make readers feel love, happiness, and various emotions. Soublet’s poems do more than that. They remind readers that there’s a better way to look at life’s tragic events – through the eyes of hope and positivity. Indeed, every poem in “Always Bring Your Sunglasses” closes with assurance.



“Always Bring Your Sunglasses”

Written by Beatrice Perry Soublet

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: December 4, 2014

Paperback price: $10.00



About the Author

Beatrice Perry Soublet is a poet and retired educator from New Orleans, Louisiana who migrated to Atlanta, Georgia after Hurricane Katrina. A graduate of Bennett College, Soublet is active in the anti-war movement and facilitates a multi-racial discussion group called ERACE. She is also a member of the NAACP and has worked with N’COBRA. Her literary and civic contributions have been honored by her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Amistad Research Center. She is married to Lawrence C. Soublet Jr., and is the mother of two adult children, Nathaniel T. Stanley and Kathryn V. Stanley. She is also a member of Church Women United, the Interfaith Children’s Movement, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Atlanta.