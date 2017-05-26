“Miles From Home: The Journey of a Lifetime” is an account of life thru the eyes of Phillip L. Woods. It is a powerful story of a man who started with nothing, growing up with an impoverished childhood in the 1930s. He had initially wanted to murder his alcoholic father but later on viewed him as “as a pitiful individual, a completely humiliated man.”

At age 11, he was sent to live with this Grandpa Huber, where he endured a harsh farm life until 16. He was honed to work on arduous tasks otherwise required of youth his age. However, as an adult, he carried this experience with him and incorporated it with strong work ethic to start various endeavors: insurance agency, construction company, flea market, flight school — of which a number was a success.

In 2004, he walked east to west across America to inspire his countrymen to “become participants in molding our country,” which Woods believed needed an “overhaul of morals.” In 2010, he walked again – this time, north to south, to promote fitness. The story of the first walk is highly entertaining. Readers will surely enjoy Woods’ story of these walkers, how they walked 23.31 miles a day on average (on five pairs of 991 New Balance shoes) and what it’s really like on the road. However, the memoir — Woods’ first book—suffers from clunky prose and too many dull details. The second walk’s account feels a little rushed, though it redeems itself with his experience on “Oprah.”

“Miles From Home: The Journey of a Lifetime” is every poor man’s guide to making it big in the land of dreams.

“Miles From Home: The Journey of a Lifetime”

Written by Phillip L. Woods

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: April 2, 2015

Paperback price: $19.95

About the author

Born to a devoted mother and severely alcoholic father, Phillip Lee Woods was sent as an 11 year old to live with his grandfather on a lonely farm in Indiana’s countryside. Woods remembers these years as marked by toil, embarrassment about his circumstances, and a longing to reunite with his mother and sister.

These early experiences shaped the young Woods into a determined, perseverant man. Woods started out as a postal clerk, and despite not having a college education, he went on to found his own successful insurance business, Woods & Grooms, Inc. He married his favorite post-office client and had a family of his own. His climb to success was beset with failures, including near bankruptcies and unsuccessful attempts into raising horses and running a flight school.

Woods went on to achieve success and serve his community in a love story, not just between Woods and his wife of more than 50 years, but between Woods and America.