“Erroneous Teachings Creeps into Traditional Christianity,” Pastor Claims in Book

When it comes to exposing false Christian doctrines, Pastor John C’ de Baca’s leaves no stone unturned. There’s nothing in this world he would rather do than seek – and teach – the truth or whatever God revealed in His Word. He extends his ministry of teaching the real truth about God by writing his hard-hitting exposé of falsehood in traditional Christianity titled Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body (LifeRich Publishing, 2016).



In Together Again, Pastor C’ de Baca exposes doctrines that deal with the personhood or image of God. He gave much emphasis on the “metamorphosis of God” or the transformation of the personhood of God. Traditional Christian churches have succumbed to idolatry by substituting God with “an incomprehensible three-headed gargoyle”, probably referring to the Trinity (the Christian Godhead as one God in three persons). By distorting God’s original embodiedness with their false doctrines, traditional Christians are no less than the Israelites who worshipped the golden calf.



Traditional Christians will react negatively to Pastor C’ de Baca’s exposé of their long-held beliefs in Together Again, but the good pastor is just doing his part in fulfilling the Great Commission.



Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body is one of Pastor C’ de Baca’s three books that will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017. The other two books are Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited and The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus.



Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body

Written by John C’ de Baca

Published by LifeRich Publishing

Published date: December 1, 2016

Paperback price: $14.37



About the Author

John C’ de Baca has a PhD in systematic theology and is the author of Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited, The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus, and Tongues, Deception or Delight? A doubter by nature and a pastor by calling, he resides in Midway, Kentucky, where he likes to tend his vegetable garden when he is not tending his flock.