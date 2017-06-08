“Modern Christian Churches Have Apostatized,” Pastor Claims in Book

Prolific author and Bible-believing Pastor John C’ de Baca published Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body (LifeRich Publishing, 2016), a book that exposes the erroneous doctrines of modern Christianity that deal with the personhood of God.



The personhood of God has always been a contentious issue among Christian churches, which is the reason for their disunity and division. Interpretations of certain Biblical tenets vary by denomination or sect, and each one of them accuses the other of apostasy, blasphemy or heresy, whatever terms that mean error. Pastor C’ de Baca aims to put to rest the momentous issues regarding the personhood of God in Together Again.



The pastor does not hold back in his accusations of idolatry and blasphemy against the modern Christian churches for worshipping “an incomprehensible three-headed gargoyle”, which they have substituted for God. Pastor C’ de Baca refers to the Trinity, the doctrine he vehemently rejects. Engrossed in their false doctrines, Christians today are no less than the Israelites who worshipped the idols of the neighboring pagan nations.



Certain readers may be put off by the polemical flavor of Together Again, but Pastor C’ de Baca only wishes to tell the truth even if it hurts. Those who have genuine love for Biblical truth are the only ones who could handle the pastor’s exposé.



Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body was one of Pastor C’ de Baca’s three books that was displayed at the 2017 BookExpo America held days ago. The other two books were Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited and The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus.



Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body

Written by John C’ de Baca

Published by LifeRich Publishing

Published date: December 1, 2016

Paperback price: $14.37



About the Author



John C’ de Baca has a PhD in systematic theology and is the author of Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited, The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus, and Tongues, Deception or Delight? A doubter by nature and a pastor by calling, he resides in Midway, Kentucky, where he likes to tend his vegetable garden when he is not tending his flock.