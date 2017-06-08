Pastor Helps Readers Understand the Real Meaning of Jesus’ Baptism

Ever wondered why Jesus was baptized? Why was he immersed in, of all places, in the waters of cleansing and forgiveness? Did He come to be washed of His sins and to be saved from judgment day? Or was His baptism all for show?



In his book “The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus” (LifeRich Publishing, 2016), Pastor John C’ de Baca wants to clear up any misunderstanding that have arisen from the act. And the job also comes with exposing the teachings of modern Christian churches that preach Jesus sought baptism from John to show solidarity with sinners – a doctrine Pastor C’ de Baca finds unbiblical.



Such a teaching is false and harmful, the pastor says in his book, as it makes believers think Jesus pretended to be like sinners though He was not one. It is dangerous for churches to teach Jesus was like sinners but also simultaneously not like them and while He was completely and perfectly human, Jesus was nonetheless divine and sinless. If such a teaching is true, then Jesus’ baptism is just an empty ritualism and He was expressing phony solidarity with sinners.



What’s there to know about the baptism of Jesus? Have believers been fed lies over the centuries? Buy the book to find out.



“The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus” was one of Pastor C’ de Baca’s three books that were displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America. The other two books were: “Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited” and “Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body.”



“The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus”

Written by John C’ de Baca

Published by LifeRich Publishing

Published date: December 1, 2016

Paperback price: $31.40



About the Author

John C’ de Baca has a PhD in systematic theology and is the author of “Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited,” “Together Again: Reconstituting God’s Body,” and “Tongues, Deception or Delight?” A doubter by nature and a pastor by calling, he resides in Midway, Kentucky, where he likes to tend his vegetable garden when he is not tending his flock.