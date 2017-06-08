Pastor Tackles Christianity’s Various Doctrines

Writer and Pastor John C’ de Baca published “Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited” (WestBow Press, 2014), an exposition or rather, exposé, of various basic doctrines of Christianity. As expected, the pastor does not mince words nor leave any stone unturned when it comes to upholding Biblical truth.



In “Musings on Doctrine,” Pastor C’ de Baca tackles almost everything from Salvation to the Rapture and discusses at length Satan, angels and demons, laws of nature, marriage and divorce, government, crime and punishment, the Antichrist, Rapture, the end times, and even feminism, among many topics. The pastor also looks into the Catholics’ veneration of Mary (“Mariolatry”) and the Protestant Reformer John Calvin’s doctrine of predestination, and he views ecumenism as a cover-up of false doctrines of Catholics and Protestants.



Readers will surely get offended by what Pastor C’ de Baca wrote in his book, but anyone who genuinely loves Biblical truth will never fear reading the book. At length he would even examine the doctrines of the denomination he belongs to. The pastor never intends to inflame the polemic on doctrines but only wants to uphold the truth.



“Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited” was one of Pastor C’ de Baca’s three books that were displayed at the 2017 BookExpo America held last June 1-3. The other two are as explosive as the aforementioned book: “The Archetypal God and The Baptism of Jesus” and T“ogether Again: Reconstituting God’s Body.”



“Musings on Doctrine: Christian Beliefs Revisited”

Written by John C’ de Baca

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: March 28, 2014

Paperback price: $17.95



About the Author

A doubter by nature and a pastor by calling, John C’ de Baca has a PhD in systematic theology from a prestigious Baptist seminary. He resides in Midway, Kentucky, where he likes to tend his vegetable garden when he is not tending his flock.