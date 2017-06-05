Statistics Simplified for Graduate Students

The research method devised by Dr. Allan is primarily based on Dr. M. David Merrill’s Rule, Example, and Practice instructional theory, and her book is devoted to the explanation of this method. In the second volume, she considers the difficulty involved in statistical analysis.

Research data is just numbers until it undergoes testing. After covering the basic processes of research in the first volume, Dr. Kathleen Thomas Allan’s Research and the Analysis of Research Hypotheses Volume 2 discusses the major processes for testing research data.

The research method devised by Dr. Allan is primarily based on Dr. M. David Merrill’s Rule, Example, and Practice instructional theory, and her book is devoted to the explanation of this method. In the second volume, she considers the difficulty involved in statistical analysis. She found a way to ensure that the five major statistical procedures—z-test, t-test, Pearson correlation test, Spearman correlation test, and Chi Square test—are understandable for graduate students who are completing their dissertation.

The research process is scientific and involves mathematical technicalities, making Dr. Allan’s book a helpful tool in assisting students as they get through the last hurdle of finishing their education. Research and the Analysis of Research Hypotheses Volume 2 was featured in LitFire’s booth during America’s most prestigious gathering of publishing professionals—the BookExpo America.

BEA 2017 became an outstanding medium for Dr. Allan’s book to reach a global audience. The event was at the Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2, 2017.





About the Author

Kathleen Thomas Allan, PhD, has studied in four different countries—India, England, New Zealand, and the United States. She has a doctorate degree in instructional psychology, focusing on designing curriculum materials.