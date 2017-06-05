Fighting an Invisible Enemy: One Woman’s Story of Survival and Triumph over Mental Illness

“Suicide and depression are real. They were real for me and are very real for millions of families who deal with losing a loved one.”

Author and mental illness survivor Tilly Dunn courageously opens up about her fifty-one-year battle with mental illness in her book, Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind. Dunn’s book was exhibited at the BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2, 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center, New York.

From ages eleven to sixty-two, Tilly Dunn had wrestled with mental turmoil. At a young age, Dunn had attempted to end her life, unable to deal with a major change in her life. When she was taken from her familiar life in Europe, she felt ripped away from the only parents she really knew. Her biological parents had decided that she belonged to them after all, and as the youngest of six instead of an only child, she did not cope. She’d battled with constant thoughts of committing suicide when all hope of returning to where she felt she belonged was gone. This turned easily into suicidal ideation. Later, Dunn was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Exit Stage Left chronicles her journey and her triumph over her invisible enemy—mental illness.

Through Exit Stage Left, Dunn aims to raise awareness of the severity of mental illness. She writes, “Suicide and depression are real. They were real for me and are very real for millions of families who deal with losing a loved one.”





About the Author

Tilly Dunn is a survivor and a fighter. She’d battled with mental illness since she was young, but was only diagnosed later in adulthood. Through her own strength, professional help, and the support of her husband, she successfully overcame her psychosis. She is now on a mission to help others who struggle with mental illness. Before retiring and devoting herself to her mental support group, Tilly was a registered palliative care nurse and reiki master.

