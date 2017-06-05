Children’s Picture Book Features a Charming Retelling of the Myth of Baku, the Dream Eater

Rhodes’s retelling of the Asian myth of Baku is complete with exciting adventures and touching details that children will enjoy and learn from. The book also features colorful illustrations by artist Gary Patterson.

A one-of-a-kind creature rescues children from their night terrors in the author’s first children’s book, Bah Koo. The book is featured at the 2017 BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center, New York City.

Bah Koo tells the tale of a unique creature who possesses the physical attributes of different animals—the trunk of an elephant, body of a lion, and ears of a cow. Because of his uniqueness, the creature called Bah Koo was ostracized and eventually driven away by other animals. Bah Koo leaves his old home to find the place where he belongs. During his journey, he stumbles upon a child troubled by a nightmare and discovers the special gift he has always felt he had. Bah Koo becomes an unlikely hero, saving children from bad dreams.

Rhodes’s retelling of the Asian myth of Baku is complete with exciting adventures and touching details that children will enjoy and learn from. The book also features colorful illustrations by artist Gary Patterson.

Kirkus Reviews describes Rhodes’s first children’s book as “engaging” and “sweet.” “It tells the story in clear language at a child-friendly pace that makes for a good read-aloud,” they write.





Bah Koo: A Friend to Us All

Written by Robert V. Rhodes Sr.

Kindle | $12.00



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Robert V. Rhodes Sr. has served in the product marketing corporate communications industry. He owns several US patents and copyrights for his original inventions and creations. Robert has also published a children’s book, entitled Bah Koo.