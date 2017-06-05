Author Offers a Science-Fiction Novel That Aims to Empower Young Women

The author wishes to use her book to make her readers, especially young women, realize their power—“That they have the power to change their circumstances and do good with their lives.”

Suzanne Y. Snow showcased her science fiction novel entitled Forrorrois: Innocence Lost at the BookExpo America 2017. The protagonist, Danica Jolan, is a fifteen year old abducted and modified to her very molecular core to become a super soldier.

Suzanne Y. Snow was inspired to write the Forrorrois series because she felt that there is a need to create more strong, three-dimensional female characters in science fiction. She created Danica Jolan, or Forrorrois, a teenager abducted from Earth by a hostile alien race and molded to become a weapon in their super soldier program. Snow fashioned the protagonist’s character to be relatable. “With her insecurities as she struggles with the rollercoaster of emotions caused by a teenager wanting to be seen as an adult.” And like many girls, she doesn’t realize her power until she is forced to thrive in a galaxy she never knew existed.

This enthralling adventure of a book is reviewed by Exador, an Amazon customer. “Character development is done well, and without breaking up the tempo of a complex story. The characters are so deep, in fact, that I was left weeping as I read the final few pages! The Human Experience we have with Danica can touch us in unexpectedly profound ways. Casual sci-fi fans beware, and avid readers take note—this is not your average book. But you gotta read it!”

Forrorrois: Innocence Lost was featured at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the 2017 BookExpo America held from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.





About the Author

Suzanne Y. Snow lived and worked in isolation at the Amunden–Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica. This is when she began to create the story of Forrorrois: Innocence Lost. She has a degree in physics and a master’s degree in secondary education in physics and mathematics.